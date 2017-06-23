Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of April 7
Ottawa

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of April 7

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Did you keep up with the news this week? (Shutterstock)

What new slogan will appear on the province's licence plates?

How will the Department of Defence deal with a parking space shortage at its Carling Avenue campus?

And which eastern Ontario MPP is proposing that the province spring its clocks forward in 2020 — and never fall back?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|