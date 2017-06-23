Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of April 28
Ottawa

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of April 28

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard
Did you keep up with the news this week? (Shutterstock)

Which Ottawa neighbourhood is being protected from flooding by a 1.6-kilometre berm that was initially opposed by many city residents?

What did the Transportation Safety Board conclude Thursday about a fatal mid-air plane crash last year near the Carp Airport?

And what mishap did Ottawa officials describe Friday as a "minor setback" to the light rail network?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

