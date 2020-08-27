It's time for the CBC Ottawa news quiz for 2021
How closely did you follow the past year in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Who did the Tragically Hip sue last winter in a case of alleged trademark infringement?
What specifically happened in September's big Confederation Line derailment?
And just how long has Jim Watson, Ottawa's soon-to-be-former mayor, overseen municipal affairs in the nation's capital?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in the annual CBC Ottawa year-end news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.