It's time for the CBC Ottawa news quiz for 2021

Who did the Tragically Hip sue last winter in a case of alleged trademark infringement?

What specifically happened in September's big Confederation Line derailment?

And just how long has Jim Watson, Ottawa's soon-to-be-former mayor, overseen municipal affairs in the nation's capital?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in the annual CBC Ottawa year-end news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.