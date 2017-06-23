CBC Ottawa news quiz — the 2019 election edition
How closely did you follow the local federal election campaign? Take this special edition of our weekly news quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the local election campaign
Which Liberal riding nomination ended in controversy when party members said they were blocked from casting their ballot?
Why did the Greens dump their candidate in Glengarry–Prescott–Russell?
And which two local ridings were noteworthy for having all four major parties nominate female candidates?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in a special federal election edition of the CBC Ottawa news quiz.