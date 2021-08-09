Hey there, folks in the Kingston area: we want to hear your stories!

CBC Ottawa is expanding its coverage in eastern Ontario and has launched a new pop-up bureau based in the Limestone City.

Over the next several months, the CBC Kingston bureau will explore the issues that matter to the historic city on the easternmost tip of Lake Ontario and its more than 160,000 residents.

It's being staffed by the CBC's Michelle Allan, who grew up just down Highway 401 in Cobourg, Ont., and later studied at Queen's University.

CBC's Michelle Allan is heading up a new pop-up bureau based in Kingston, Ont. (Michelle Allan)

Allan reported for local media outlet The Kingstonist before working as a reporter at The Globe and Mail and then joining the CBC in May 2021.

Since that time, she's been working in radio current affairs while contributing to some noteworthy investigative pieces — like this piece delving into the supposed Indigenous roots of a prominent Kingston-based artist.

She's also already hit the ground running in Kingston, reporting on how the COVID-19 pandemic is making the city's homelessness situation even more dire.

So do you have a news tip for CBC Kingston? If there's something we should know about in the region, send us an email.