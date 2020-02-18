CBC Ottawa News at 6 nominated for 2 Canadian Screen Awards

A CBC Ottawa nightly newscast is up for a pair of 2020 Canadian Screen Awards next month.

CBC Ottawa News at 6 has been nominated for best local newscast, with Adrian Harewood and Lucy van Oldenbarneveld up for best local news anchor.

CBC News is up for 25 awards, to be handed out in a televised ceremony March 29.

It will be aired on CBC TV and CBC Gem at 8 p.m. ET.

Harewood was nominated for best host or interviewer in a news or information program or series in 2017, while both hosts were nominated for best local anchor in 2016.