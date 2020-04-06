CBC Ottawa nominated for 2 CAJ awards

Two CBC Ottawa investigations, one delving into allegations of inappropriate conduct by a city councillor and another into historical sexual abuse at an Ottawa school, have been nominated for national journalism awards.

Joanne Chianello and Jennifer Chevalier's initial story on the allegations against Coun. Rick Chiarelli has been nominated for a Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) award in the scoop category.

Julie Ireton and Kristin Nelson's podcast The Band Played On, which tells the stories of survivors of decades of sexual abuse at an Ottawa high school, is in the running for best broadcast feature. Ireton and Chevalier won that award last year for their radio and television coverage of the same story.

In all, CBC earned 18 CAJ nominations this year.

The awards will be announced May 30, but a gala in Montreal has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.