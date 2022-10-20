After nearly two weeks of evidence, the jury at the inquest into the 2016 death of construction worker Olivier Bruneau has issued a dozen recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

Bruneau, a 24-year-old assistant layout carpenter from Gatineau, Que., was working at the bottom of a nine-storey-deep construction pit at the Claridge Icon condo site in Little Italy that March when he was crushed by a 56-kilogram chunk of ice that came detached from one of the excavation walls.

The jury was sent to deliberate on 18 recommendations Thursday and came back with 12, with most directed at the Ontario Ministry of Labour and one specifically for builder Claridge Homes.

The jury also found Bruneau's death to be an accident, something his family had been fighting against.

"This incident was foreseen. You may decide that this is an accident, but from the point of view of the family, it was totally foreseen. And I would not classify this as an accident," said Christian Bruneau, Olivier's father, shortly after the decision.

Christian Bruneau, Olivier's father, says he is pleased certain recommendations were made by the jury. (Radio-Canada)

Eleven of the 12 recommendations were directed at the ministry, including amending a section of construction regulations to clarify that the walls of any excavation site must be stripped of ice that might "slide, roll or fall upon a worker".

The ministry should also provide additional guidance on how to assess the risk of ice on the walls, the jury recommended.

Other recommendations for the ministry included:

Striking a subcommittee of industry partners to review the hazards around ice on walls and develop best practices for "eliminating or mitigating those risks."

Conducting an "ice management campaign" for large construction projects in eastern Ontario.

Focusing on falling ice in future inspector training manuals.

Developing guidance material for employers and builders on how to address falling ice.

There were also recommendations around improving communication, including amending the Occupational Health and Safety Act to require employers to notify the ministry whenever material falls at a construction site in a way that could have resulted in critical injury.

This photo was found in Olivier Bruneau's phone. It was taken a few weeks before his death. (Supplied)

The ministry should also see whether Ontario could learn from places like Alberta on how to handle "potentially serious incidents," while considering if builders need to create safety plans before major projects are approved — as is the case in other jurisdictions.

Those last two recommendations were the ones Bruneau's father was pushing for.

"What this means [is that] they would not wait for somebody to be killed before they report. [It] means it will be prevented before somebody is killed, and this is a fantastic thing to happen," he said.

"I'm quite pleased with the end results."

Calls for 'proactive' Claridge inspections

The jury also urged the ministry to carry out "proactive inspections" of all current construction projects involving Claridge Homes, with a focus on assessing if they're being done in a way that ensures workers' safety.

As for Claridge itself, the jury recommended the firm conduct a comprehensive third-party audit of its health and safety system.

That audit would hopefully result in an action plan submitted to the ministry, one that would ensure — among other things — that site supervisors understand their duties and responsibilities and any incidents on Claridge worksites be properly addressed and investigated.

During closing remarks, the lawyer for Claridge stated that the firm had hired a company in the wake of Bruneau's death to review its safety practices and had already implemented certain changes, including third-party spot checks.

The jury's recommendations are not legally binding, however. Both the ministry and Claridge have six months to respond.

After the recommendations were read, the jury addressed the Bruneau family, with presiding officer Dr. Geoffrey Bond recognizing the family's loss and extending their own appreciation and admiration for their contributions to the inquest.

"Mr. Bruneau, you've gone far beyond what I've ever seen in any inquest with your preparation and your diligence in your efforts to improve safety," Bond said.