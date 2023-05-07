Man dies after getting pinned beneath ATV

A 53-year-old man has died following an all-terrain vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in the Outaouais.

The man, originally from Gatineau, Que., was driving his ATV when he lost control and got pinned underneath it, Quebec provincial police said.

The accident happened along chemin Lac-à-Magloire in the village of Cayamant, Que., about 110 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

Others who were with him at the time rushed to his aid, police said. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A collision investigator was dispatched to analyze the scene.