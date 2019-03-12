After 26 years helping people find jobs, Causeway's director is retiring

After 26 years helping people struggling with mental illness and poverty find jobs, the executive director of Ottawa's Causeway Work Centre is calling it a career.

When Don Palmer first took over the Hintonburg centre in 1993, it was at risk of shutting down.

Now, almost three decades later, the organization has helped hundreds of people find jgainful employment.

"I started in this business when I was 19," Palmer told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning earlier this week.

"I often say to people, if I didn't do this, I don't know what I'd do because it's the only thing I can do," he said. "It's kind of all I know."

After more than 20 years helping people find a job through the Causeway Work Centre, director Don Palmer is calling it a day and retiring. 8:56

Restoring dignity

During his career, Palmer said he learned a lot about the value of work, and how it helps restore people's hope and self-confidence — the two things most sought by those who visit Causeway.

"Everybody is the same. We all need a home, a friend, and a job," he said. "People want that sense of dignity, they want that sense of making a contribution to their community."

Palmer said he was able to help most people who came to the centre find work, but not everyone.

It's always frustrating when you try with somebody and it doesn't work. But I would count those, maybe, on one hand. - Don Palmer

He said he particularly remembered one former public servant who couldn't go back to work after she suffered a breakdown.

While Palmer was unable to find her a job, he said she did start volunteering at the centre.

"It's always frustrating when you try with somebody and it doesn't work," he said. "But I would count those, maybe, on one hand. [The] majority of people have succeeded and moved on."

Palmer also said he remembered one woman who said the employment she found, thanks to the centre's support, meant she had "her life" back.

"That was really quite astounding to hear someone say that," Palmer said. "Something I did over the past 26 years meant something to someone."

While he's planning to retire by the end of the month, Palmer said he has more plans in store.

"I'm not a one-trick pony," he said.