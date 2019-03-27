Cats saved from burning house

Two cats were pulled soggy but otherwise safe from a burning house in Cantley, Que., Wednesday morning, but firefighters couldn't save the home from sustaining significant damage.

Firefighters and MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police responded at around 11:30 a.m. to the fire at 155 ch. Sainte-Élisabeth, just east of Highway 307.

No one was home, but firefighters said they were able to save the two felines.

Damage to the small, split-level home is estimated at $200,000. The cause was accidental, police said.