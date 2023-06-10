Councillor fails in bid to tighten leash on roaming cats

A rural Ontario councillor's bid to have her municipality look into impounding domestic cats found roaming outside has failed to garner support — with an "already-stretched" bylaw department cited among the concerns.

While the idea generated "some controversy" after councillor Doreen O'Sullivan brought it up last week, North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford said she believed the passionate debate was limited to only a small minority of residents.

"We've got bigger fish to fry," Peckford said at the municipality's latest council meeting on Wednesday, adding council could perhaps discuss "something more precise" later in the year.

"You're always welcome to bring back another motion," Peckford told O'Sullivan.

'Heard some pretty serious cat fights'

Last week, O'Sullivan signalled her desire to have the municipality, which includes Kemptville and other communities, update the local animal control bylaw so loose domestic cats, just like stray dogs, would be considered "running at large" under the bylaw.

Such cats could be seized and taken to the pound, O'Sullivan said in an interview with CBC News.

The idea was to encourage "responsible" cat ownership, she said at Wednesday's council meeting.

"You can't even leave dog poop on your own lawn if it's going to upset your neighbour and yet you can let your cat go and poop in your neighbour's flower bed," O'Sullivan said of the current bylaw. "I don't really understand how that can be an appropriate way to be a good neighbour."

O'Sullivan said she was responding to complaints about cats causing damage. She also cited concern for bird populations and the cats' own safety.

"I honestly have heard some pretty serious cat fights, and I'm not talking about cat fights between cat owners," she told fellow councillors.

"I'm talking about cat fights between either two cats, or a cat and a fisher, or a cat and a coyote. There's been some pretty hideous screaming."

Pressure on catch-and-release groups feared

Only O'Sullivan voted in favour of her motion. Deputy Mayor John Barclay was absent from the meeting.

"We have a lean bylaw department [that is] already stretched in a high-growth community," Peckford said before the vote.

Organizations that trap, neuter and release cats are chronically underfunded and understaffed, said Councillor Kristin Strackerjan.

"If you go down a path of wanting to trap all cats that are found off of private property, then you're putting pressures on those kinds of organizations," Strackerjan said. "And we don't actually have those organizations within our municipality either."

I honestly have heard some pretty serious cat fights, and I'm not talking about cat fights between cat owners. - North Grenville Coun. Doreen O'Sullivan

Seizing cats that are unregistered, don't have tags and are not microchipped raises questions, Strackerjan said.

"What do you do with cats that are then impounded for more than three days? Where do they go? How are they treated? ... Those are all part of the conversation that needs to be had that is far beyond just the current notice of motion."

Strackerjan added she was not aware of any Ontario bylaw that forces cats to remain indoors.

Cat owner cites her own catio use

O'Sullivan sought to have her motion amended so "we don't force cats to [stay indoors] but if they are outdoors they are refrained from being on private property."

That effort failed, too.

During the discussion, council also heard about ways pet owners can have their cats outside without causing trouble.

Sandy Lawson, who said she runs an animal rescue operation, said she owns five cats, has a "catio" and screened-in porch, and uses a cat harness.

"I know there are responsible owners that take care," she said.