Catholic high school teacher charged with sexual interference

A teacher at St. John Catholic High School in Perth has been charged with sexual offences involving a person under 16.

David Alexander Giroux, 59, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township has been charged with six counts of sexual interference, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.

In a letter to parents and guardians, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario said Giroux is a teacher at St. John Catholic High School, but has not been at the school for the past eight months, following an allegation made by a group of students in April.

"The teacher was immediately removed from the school and as of April 29 has not returned," director of education Laurie Corrigan said in the statement.

According to the board's statement, a police investigation "concluded no criminal wrongdoing" had taken place, though it goes on to say that Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville is still investigating that allegation.

On June 9, another allegation about the same teacher was made to the school and the principal immediately reported it to police and family and children's services, Corrigan wrote.

"Today, these investigations have brought forward a criminal charge," her statement said.

The board is "deeply concerned about the victim and the impact this situation has on our students, families and school community."

A teacher from the same school was convicted of sexual assault of two students last year. Jeff Peters pleaded guilty April 29, 2021, to charges of sex crimes against two former students.

The board said the school's counsellors are available for students who need support.

Parents should speak to school administrators about setting up counselling for their children.

Giroux is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on January 16.