The first 3 candidates aiming to replace Jim Watson as Ottawa's mayor

Two Ottawa city councillors and one former mayor say they intend to run for the city's top job now that Mayor Jim Watson has announced he won't seek re-election in 2022.

The announcements by Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney, Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Diane Deans and former mayor Bob Chiarelli come on the heels of Watson's sudden declaration Friday morning that he would not run for a fourth consecutive term as mayor of the nation's capital.

At an afternoon news conference at city hall, Deans — a longtime municipal politician herself and the head of the city's police board — announced she would seek to replace Watson, positioning herself as a "unifying force."

"My first priority will be to bring this city back together," Deans told reporters.

"I think the city has been seriously divided, especially this term, where the rural and suburban communities have been pitted against the core of the city. We are one city. We are stronger together."

Deans also addressed her 2019 ovarian cancer diagnosis, which led to her taking roughly one year's worth of medical leave before returning to council in September 2020.

"Cancer and COVID have a lot in common. They telegraph a message to people that we are not invincible and we're not going to live forever. And we better get on with our plans," she said.

"Running for mayor is one of them. Leading the city is one."

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, seen here in 2020 handing out a mask to a transit user at the Tunney's Pasture LRT station, announced Friday he would not seek a fourth consecutive term in office. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

'A different vision'

McKenney, who was elected in 2014 as the city's first openly LGBT council member, also confirmed Wednesday they would run to replace Watson.

"People I've spoken to are looking for a different vision from the city," said McKenney, who identifies as trans non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them.

"They're looking for a city that is greener, that takes climate action, a city that has transit that functions."

McKenney, a member of the city's transit commission, had demanded an inquiry into the city's problem-plagued light rail network in the weeks before the province officially announced one.

The downtown councillor also noted they'd lived and worked in Kanata for years before being elected, and would be able to represent all residents, not just those in the core.

"I believe that I do understand the needs of suburban commuters, suburban residents," McKenney said. "I think everyone wants to live in their neighbourhood and get around their neighbourhood — whether that's by transit, walking safely, as a cyclist."

Ottawa councillors announce intention to run for mayor’s seat Duration 1:23 Councillors Diane Deans and Catherine McKenney both announced plans to run for the mayor’s seat in the 2022 municipal election, saying residents are ready for a “different vision” for the city. 1:23

'Fresh thinking'

Chiarelli was elected twice as Ottawa's mayor, first in 2000 following amalgamation, and again in 2003. He then finished third in 2006 behind Watson's immediate predecessor, Larry O'Brien.

In an interview with CBC, Chiarelli also confirmed his intentions to reclaim the mayor's seat, citing "significant concerns" about the current council and how they have handled issues like infrastructure, affordable housing and LRT.

"There needs to be some fresh thinking. I think one of my brands was that I was an innovator and I was not afraid to make changes," said Chiarelli, who has also advocated for a judicial inquiry into light rail.

While it's been 15 years since he held an elected role in municipal politics, Chiarelli pointed out he was Ontario's infrastructure minister in Kathleen Wynne's Liberal government as recently as 2018.

He said it would be up to the voters to decide if they want new blood in the mayor's role, or someone like him who's previously held the job.

"I've still got the energy and the initiative, and I think the creativity," Chiarelli said. "I think I still have that talent and that ability. It'll be on the table for everyone to judge."

All three candidates said they would release official platforms at a later date. Ottawans go to the polls to elect the next mayor, city council and school board trustees in October 2022.