Vulgar slur painted across Catherine McKenna's office

Someone spray-painted a vulgar term across Ottawa Centre MP Catherine McKenna's Westboro campaign office overnight.

Staff discovered the word c--t scrawled in red letters across a large image of McKenna's face on the office's front window around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Her office said the vandalism has been reported to police.

McKenna, the environment and climate change minister for the four years leading up to last month's election call, told The Canadian Press last month about threats and verbal abuse she's experienced since her election in 2015. The incidents have moved from online to real life, McKenna said.

Her office said there was some vandalism tp McKenna's signs during the recent federal election campaign, but nothing like is.

McKenna is expected to address the issue later this morning.