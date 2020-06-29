Thieves target Canada Post vehicles for valuable part

Police are investigating the large-scale theft of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Canada Post's processing plant near the Ottawa Train Yards last week.

The pricey parts were stolen overnight last Thursday from fleet vehicles parked at the depot at 1424 Sandford Fleming Ave., near Riverside Drive and Highway 417, Canada Post confirmed Monday.

Canada Post did not reveal how many of the parts were stolen.

"We had a contingency plan to ensure this incident had a minimal impact on delivery, including deliveries this past weekend," Canada Post said in a statement.

Ottawa police said they were called about the incident Friday morning and are investigating the matter.

Catalytic converters are a component of a vehicle's exhaust system, and are prized by thieves for the high-value metal they contain, which can be sold at scrap metal yards.

Ottawa police warned of a string of similar thefts in March 2019, and there have been dozens of recent incidents in other parts of Ontario.