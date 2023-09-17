1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Casselman

A 27-year-old from Maxville, Ont., is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening.

At around 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at Concession Road 21 and St. Rose Road, east of Casselman, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said in a media release Saturday night.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said, while one male passenger was injured.

He was in stable condition as of Saturday night, police said.

The collision remains under investigation. Police have not released the name of the driver who was killed.