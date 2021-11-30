Skip to Main Content
Town declares mayor's seat vacant after breaking province's rules

The town of Casselman, Ont., has declared it's mayor's seat vacant after former mayor Daniel Lafleur was appointed to another job with the municipality, violating the province's Municipal Act.

Daniel Lafleur had been serving as mayor of Casselman, Ont., but when he temporarily accepted a position as the town's chief administrative officer the municipality declared the mayor's seat vacant to keep in line with provincial laws. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

An eastern Ontario town has declared its mayor's seat vacant after the previous occupant temporarily took on another job with the municipality, violating the province's laws in the process.

Earlier this fall, Daniel Lafleur was "symbolically" appointed chief administrative officer for the town of Casselman, Ont., after the former CAO's "unexpected departure," the municipality said in a statement Tuesday.

The town decided Nov. 9 to create an administrative committee of five people, including Lafleur, that would be dissolved once a new CAO was hired.

But according to the Municipal Act of Ontario, a municipal employee can't also be elected to serve on council.

That led the town of about 3,500 to call a meeting Monday night, at which it declared the mayor's position vacant.

Council will soon meet to figure out how to fill the empty seat, the municipality said.

The town of Casselman, approximately 60 kilometres east of Ottawa, says it will decide what to do about the now vacant mayor's seat at an upcoming meeting. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)
