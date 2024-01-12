'Clandestine' Casselman council meeting broke the rules, ombudsman says

A "clandestine" virtual meeting that council members in Casselman, Ont., held three years ago was a "flagrant violation" of the province's rules around openness and transparency, Ontario's ombudsman says.

The Jan. 26, 2021, video call involving councillors in the municipality roughly 60 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa was an "illegal closed meeting" under the Municipal Act, said Paul Dubé in a report published last week.

What's more, the meeting — which was later inadvertently posted online — might not have been an isolated incident, he wrote.

According to Dubé's report, Casselman council had convened virtually on Microsoft Teams that evening for its regularly scheduled session.

Members of the public were able to join by phone, Dubé wrote. The open portion of the meeting lasted about 90 minutes, and at the end, councillors wished everyone goodnight. The audio was also recorded, he said.

According to Dubé, council also gathered briefly before the public portion, with then-mayor Daniel Lafleur requesting everyone stay afterward for about 30 seconds.

After the public meeting wrapped up, Lafleur confirmed the four other councillors were still on the call, Dubé wrote. The mayor then asked if everyone else had left.

9 items discussed at 'secret forum'

Council then proceeded for the next 45 minutes to discuss nine distinct items, including the annexation of land from a nearby municipality, problems with the municipal telephone system and a development project that had come up at several earlier meetings, Dubé wrote.

Six of those matters should have been raised at a formal public meeting, the ombudsman said.

"Because council chose to discuss these matters in a secret forum, the entirety of the discussion was illegal and a flagrant violation of the spirit and the letter of the open meeting rules."

Of particular concern, Dubé wrote, was that council members took steps during the call to "ensure that no member of the public would be present" to witness the decision-making process.

Statements made both during the call and in later interviews with his office also suggested this may not have been the first "clandestine" meeting to take place, Dubé said.

He said his office was told the private portions came to light because they were mistakenly published along with the actual meeting and then remained on Casselman's website for more than a year.

The January 2021 meeting was a 'flagrant violation' of the rules around public meetings, Paul Dubé wrote in his report. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Ultimately, Casselman council showed a clear "failure to follow a transparent and structured process," Dubé wrote.

"The decision of council members to participate in this secret call reflects extremely poorly on their respect for the principles of openness, accountability, and transparency underlying the open meeting provisions," he said.

Ex-mayor acknowledges error

Ontario's Municipal Act requires all meetings of a council or local board to be open to the public, with certain exceptions.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Lafleur, who lost the 2022 election, acknowledged his council made a mistake but said he devoted his time in office to working in Casselman's best interests.

He also said it was time to turn the page.

"It's over. It's done. Why are we looking at this again? The file is closed," Lafleur said in a French-language interview.

"It took [more than] two years for the ombudsman to report. Two years is a lot of time wasted, I think, for a report like that."

Former Casselman mayor Daniel Lafleur acknowledged to Radio-Canada that his council made a mistake when it held the private meeting. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Coun. Francine Leblanc told Radio-Canada she also accepted responsibility for the meeting, but added that the challenges of convening virtually during COVID-19 played a role in their mistake.

"It was an error of judgment. I never wanted to be dishonest toward the citizens of Casselman," she said in French. "If they felt I had been, I don't believe that I would have been re-elected."

Casselman's council has been the subject of several complaints to the ombudsman's office in recent years, including a May 2021 video call that was not deemed to have broken any rules.

Lafleur's time in office also featured a brief spell when he was forced to step down after accepting a temporary position as its chief administrative officer, which did violate the Municipal Act.

Dubé's report included a pair of recommendations for the current council: that they ensure no municipal business is "materially advanced" outside official meetings and that all councillors be "vigilant" in complying with the Municipal Act.

The act also requires council to pass a resolution setting out how it intends to address his report.

Geneviève Lajoie, Casselman's current mayor, said her administration has adopted several measures to improve transparency and that she planned to implement the report's recommendations.

Read the ombudsman's report here: