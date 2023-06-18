Third day of strike for hundreds of Casino du Lac-Leamy workers

Hundreds of employees from Casino du Lac-Leamy were out picketing in Gatineau on Saturday for the third straight day.

The strikers say their wages have remained unchanged, despite the rising cost of living and what they call "extraordinary" profits at Loto-Québec and its casinos over the past year.

"We really need a better salary to survive. We are looking for something close to the increased cost of living. We're just sickened. It's enough. We just want our fair share," Colin Valiquette, president of the Syndicat des travailleuses et des travailleurs de Resto-Casino de Hull, said in a French-language interview.

Colin Valiquette, president of the syndicat des travailleuses et des travailleurs de Resto-Casino de Hull. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)

The collective agreement expired on March 31, 2022. The affiliated Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) says negotiations have stagnated.

Striking workers are demanding a wage increase of $1 per hour, which the CSN says would match the increased cost of living.

"The wages are unfair given inflation," Azdin Mesri, who has worked at the Casino du Lac-Leamy for 27 years, said in French. "What's even more obscene is to see that the salary increases the executives of Loto-Québec have received are equivalent to what we're demanding for 185 employees. It's ridiculous."

The president and CEO of Loto-Québec, Jean-François Bergeron, earned $586,421 in total earnings during the 2022-23 year, according to public financial statements. That's a 46 per cent increase over the $400,718 he earned the year before.

Azdin Mesri has worked at the Casino du Lac-Leamy for 27 years. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)

The strike is also affecting casinos in Montreal, Mont-Tremblant and Charlevoix, as well as workers from Loto-Québec's onling division. In total, 1,700 unionized workers were affected by a five-day strike mandate.

Workers from Montreal joined Saturday's picketing in Gatineau.

Strikers rally outside Casino du Lac-Leamy on Saturday. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)

"We're blocked at the negotiating table," Riccardo Scopelleti, president of the union representing security workers at the Montreal Casino, said in French. "Nothing is moving regarding wages. We are waiting for the phone to ring. We're ready to return to the negotiating table."

In an emailed statement, Loto-Québec told Radio-Canada that it provides "good working conditions to all its employees."

It said it is "disappointed that the union decided to strike without warning instead of remaining at the negotiating table, all the more so since two generous monetary offers were made over recent months."