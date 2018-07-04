Support pours in for woman in coma after watercraft hit and run

Casey Delaney, a 26-year-old Ottawa kindergarten teacher, remains in hospital in a medically induced coma after she was struck Sunday by a personal watercraft on the Gatineau River.

She suffered life-threatening injuries in the hit-and-run incident — which happened near Bouchette, Que., about 100 kilometres north of Gatineau — and is being treated at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit.

Alyssa Rae Shannon has known Delaney for about three years, since Delaney's mother began a relationship with Shannon's boyfriend's father. She said Delaney's relatives are "pretty scared."

"Doctors have said that Casey has suffered from a little bit of brain damage, but they aren't able to know how much.... Her mother and father are absolutely terrified, and her sister and her boyfriend as well," Shannon said in an interview by phone Tuesday.

"Everyone is a little shaken up."

'Trying to create waves'

Delaney was one of seven or eight people from Ottawa on a large inflatable party island floating down the Gatineau River on Sunday evening.

Two people in personal watercrafts approached the group on the water near Patry Island, and a couple of people climbed aboard the watercraft as passengers, according to Sgt. Marc Tessier, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, which is investigating the hit and run.

One of the watercraft drivers then did a manoeuvre to splash the group on the floating island. It was during a second attempt at this, at about 5:30 p.m., that the watercraft struck Delaney.

"The man that was on the watercraft was trying to create waves ... so that they were having some sort of fun," Shannon said.

The driver of the watercraft then fled the scene before police arrived.

'Really cowardly'

"I think it's really, really cowardly of someone to hurt someone in the way that he had hurt Casey, and just think that he will get away with it," Shannon said. "I am really upset about the subject, that's for sure, and I cannot even believe the amount of pain that her family and her are going through."

Shannon set up an online crowdfunding campaign for Delaney's family on Monday, and by Wednesday morning nearly $13,500 had been raised. The goal was $2,500.

"I think Casey means so much to her friends, and actually, this fundraiser that we have been doing ... has really made me realize how many hearts Casey has touched, and it's really incredible how much support we have received from people."

Police said Tuesday that two watercraft had been found and seized for collision analysis, and that arrests are expected.