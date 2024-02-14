Cascades Inc. to shut down Trenton, Belleville plants

Cascades Inc. is shutting down two containerboard packaging facilities in eastern Ontario.

The Quebec-based company has announced its recently idled mill in Trenton won't reopen, and a converting plant in Belleville will be permanently closed by May 31.

A similar site in Connecticut will be shuttered at that time, according to a media release issued Tuesday.

The closures will affect 310 employees, according to the company.

The company said production will be moved to other locations with "more modern equipment."

Cascades blamed the "current market environment," higher operating costs, "aging technology" and a need for a significant investment as the reasons for the closures.

A statement attributed to company president Charles Malo promised customers a "smooth transition."

"I would also like to sincerely thank the Cascaders affected by this announcement," it continued. "We will stand by them through this process, and we will assist in the relocation of those employees wishing to continue working for Cascades at one of our other locations."

The company's media release said it will work with affected employees, including offering job search support for those who can't or don't wish to relocate to another of its sites.

Containerboard or corrugated case material is a type of paperboard specially manufactured for the production of corrugated board.