A video tweeted Tuesday shows Carson Brière, the son of Gatineau NHLer Daniel Brière, pushing a person's wheelchair down a staircase at a bar over the weekend. (Twitter:@juliazukowski)

The son of former Gatineau, Que., hockey great Daniel Brière says he's "deeply sorry" for his actions after he was captured on camera pushing a wheelchair down a set of stairs.

The incident involving Carson Brière, a hockey player at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., happened at a bar on the weekend.

In a security camera video shared widely online, the younger Brière is seen chatting with another person at the top of a narrow staircase, next to an unoccupied wheelchair.

Brière sits briefly in the chair, stands up, and then shoves it down the stairs before returning to the bar's packed dance floor.

"I am deeply sorry for my behaviour on Saturday," wrote Brière in a statement. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Gatineau, Que., hockey great Daniel Brière, seen here in 2010 after scoring a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers, says his son Carson's behaviour was 'inexcusable.' (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Actions 'inexcusable,' says father

Daniel Brière scored 696 regular season points over the course of his 17-year NHL career, spending time with Buffalo, Phoenix, Montreal, Colorado and Philadelphia.

After his NHL career wrapped up in 2015, he transitioned to front office positions, and just this month was named interim general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers.

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," the elder Brière wrote in his own statement.

"They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behaviour."

In a tweet, Mercyhurst University said it learned of the "disturbing" incident Tuesday and that its office of student conduct and its police and safety department were both investigating.