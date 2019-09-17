Early morning fire burns 5 cars, no one injured

No one was injured in an early morning fire that burned five cars near a garage on Hunt Club Road.

Firefighters received two 911 calls just before 4 a.m., according to a news release.

The five cars were on fire next to Otto's BMW service centre at 660 Hunt Club Road, west of Uplands Drive.

Firefighters got the blaze under control by 4:15 a.m. and protected the nearby garage from serious damage.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

No one was in the area at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an Ottawa fire investigator is currently investigating the incident.