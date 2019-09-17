Early morning fire burns 5 cars, no one injured
Firefighters controlled the blaze near a BMW service centre on Hunt Club Road early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters looking into the cause of the blaze on Hunt Club Road
No one was injured in an early morning fire that burned five cars near a garage on Hunt Club Road.
Firefighters received two 911 calls just before 4 a.m., according to a news release.
The five cars were on fire next to Otto's BMW service centre at 660 Hunt Club Road, west of Uplands Drive.
Firefighters got the blaze under control by 4:15 a.m. and protected the nearby garage from serious damage.
No one was in the area at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an Ottawa fire investigator is currently investigating the incident.