Whip up this carrot-orange soup using food scraps

Julie McInnes wants you to keep those carrot tops, orange peels and aging slices of bread out of the compost — and put them in a soup.

McInnes, co-owner of Upbeet Nutrition, leads workshops on how to find value in food scraps.

She told CBC Radio's All in a Day Wednesday she's been cooking for most of her life, and trying to produce as little food waste as possible opened up a "whole new avenue" in the kitchen.

"I just wanted to become a little bit more aware of what I was eating and what went into it, so I decided to try to make everything I could from scratch for a few months," she said.

Less food waste means less land is needed for food production — and better land management is one of the recommendations from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to limit global warming.

It also said food produces greenhouse gases as it rots.

Here's McInnes's recipe for carrot-orange soup, one example of a delicious way to keep those scraps out of the green bin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp. butter or oil

1 cup finely chopped onion

6 large carrots (1 to 1.5 pounds worth).

3 to 4 cups of chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup fresh orange juice

orange zest, sat and pepper to taste

Preparation

Heat the oven to 400 F. Melt butter or add oil to a pot and add the onion. On the stove, simmer while covered on low for about 20 minutes. (You could also roast the onion in the oven with the carrots — which you'll prepare next — for more flavour.) Peel and chop the carrots and toss the peels in a little olive oil and salt. Line a baking sheet with parchment, add the peels and bake for eight to 10 minutes until crispy, without burning. Set the peels aside and use them later as garnish for the soup. Add the chopped carrots and the stock to the onions and bring the pot to a boil before reducing the heat. Cover and simmer for about 30 minutes until the carrots are very tender. Transfer this mixture to a blender or use an immersion blender to puree the carrots. Add orange juice and zest, salt and pepper to taste. You can add more stock to make it more runny.

Tips