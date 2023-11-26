Woman killed in Carp Road collision

A woman in her 50s is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Ottawa's west end Sunday morning, police say.

Paramedics told CBC they received a call about the crash at 9:17 a.m. and arrived at 3116 Carp Rd. to find one person with "vital signs absent."

In a news release late Sunday afternoon, Ottawa police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them. They also thanked bystanders who gave the woman CPR and offered help before emergency crews arrived.

Carp Road was closed between McGee Side Road and March Road for much of the morning and afternoon.

Police said they expected it would reopen by early evening.