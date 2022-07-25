Carol Anne Meehan not running again for Ottawa city council

About three months away from voting day, Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan says she is not running again for Ottawa city council in October.

The longtime CTV Ottawa news anchor who was elected in 2018 with about 43 per cent of the vote made the announcement in a statement Monday morning.

"With my youngest off to university this fall, I am now at a stage in my life that it's possible to consider tackling different pursuits and checking off items on my bucket list," she wrote.

She said her time in office has been "interesting, rewarding, and challenging" and singled out the toll that pandemic restrictions have taken during much of her term.

11 seats without incumbents registered

Meehan had registered to run in Barrhaven East in the Oct. 24 election, a new ward formed as part of wider electoral map changes.

Remaining registered candidates there are Kathleen Caught, Dominik Janelle and Wilson Lo.

Eleven of the city's 24 wards do not have incumbents registered.

Coun. Rick Chiarelli's office has said despite scandal and sanctions, he expects to run again.

Former city councillors Steve Desroches and Doug Thompson are running again in Riverside South-Findlay Creek and Osgoode, respectively.

There will also be a new mayor, with 11 candidates currently registered to replace Jim Watson. The deadline to register is Aug. 19 and election day is Oct. 24.