Carlingwood looks to demolish vacant Sears store

The Carlingwood Shopping Centre has applied for permits to demolish the former Sears store at the corner of Carling and Woodroffe avenues.

Bay Ward Coun. Mark Taylor said the mall approached his office a few days before submitting the official application, and has informed its other tenants.

"They've looked at options to try to save the space, utilize it, re-purpose it somehow and, of course, obviously they have future tenants in mind that they're in discussions with," Taylor said.

"The building just isn't viable. It's very old," he said. "It would need so much in terms of updating that they feel it's the most prudent course of action to take it down."

Taylor said the mall hasn't told him which business might replace Sears as the its anchor tenant, and revealed there residential units could be part of the mix as Carlingwood rebuilds.

"It's a good possibility, not necessarily in that anchor space, although maybe, but at other parts in the parking lot," Taylor said.

He said the mall was restricted from developing its large surface parking lot because of a previous arrangement with Sears guaranteeing the store visibility from Carling Avenue. Taylor said the mall may not offer the same guarantee to a future tenant.

The City of Ottawa confirmed the application is under review.

Taylor said the demolition would be reviewed by city staff, while the proposal for new construction may require approval of the planning committee.

A spokesperson for the Carlingwood Shopping Centre declined CBC's request for an interview.

Taylor, who is not running for re-election, said he plans to meet with the mall next week.