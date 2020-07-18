19 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, new outbreak at Carlingview Manor

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed a second outbreak of COVID-19 at Carlingview Manor, the long-term care home hit hardest by the pandemic in the nation's capital.

The home's first outbreak was declared on April 7 and saw 259 staff and residents test positive for the virus.

Sixty residents died during the outbreak, which was declared over on June 18.

"We received confirmation on July 17 that one resident of Carlingview Manor Long Term Care Home in Ottawa has tested positive for COVID-19," according to a press release from Revera, the company that manages the facility.

Resident remains in isolation

Revera said it's working to trace the origin of the new case, and will retest all residents who previously had negative results.

The company said it's also ensuring staff continue to wear personal protective equipment.

"The resident is in isolation on the second floor and is asymptomatic," Revera said. "This is the only floor declared in outbreak. All residents on the second floor are now in isolation and will be served meals in their rooms."

OPH also confirmed only one resident has tested positive so far. There are now six outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities, an increase of two since Friday.

At least 90 active cases in Ottawa

OPH also reported another 19 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its Saturday report.

In total, 2,208 cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,855 people — or roughly 84 per cent of all cases — are considered recovered.

There are 90 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the city, an increase of 38 since last Saturday.

No deaths were reported Saturday. It's been over three weeks since health officials have reported a death in Ottawa. Five people remain hospitalized, but no one is in intensive care.

Across the river in western Quebec, there have been 629 confirmed cases of the virus and 33 deaths reported as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.