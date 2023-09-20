Planning committee approves Carling towers again after hearing from experimental farm

Ottawa's planning committee has approved two highrise towers on Carling Avenue after hearing from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada officials that it could cause "permanent damage" to the Central Experimental Farm's research value.

The proposal for 16- and 27-storey towers at 1081 Carling Ave. has become a flashpoint in the debate about future densification on transit corridors around the farm and the impact of shadows on research fields.

This map shows the planned developments that border the Central Experimental Farm and transit corridors under the city's 2013 transportation plan, which it's in the process of updating. (CBC News Graphics)

This time Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) presented to the committee, after city staff failed to notify them of the meeting last time.

In a frank deputation, deputy minister Stefanie Beck warned about the cumulative effect of development.

"I would note that there is some irony in developers saying that they would like to build around the farm because they'll have this fabulous view of the farm," she said.

"That's not going to be the case if we have enough development casting shade over the farm."

Central Experimental Farm researchers Gavin Humphreys and Malcolm Morrison in a soybean field. Morrison was a delegate at planning committee Wednesday. (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC News)

Beck said the shadow impact assessment considered the effect on green space, not a working research farm.

"They are also based on assessment metrics that have zero relevance to the work being done on the farm. Selecting a day of the year and calculating shade for a moment in time on that day is nonsensical," Beck said.

She said the department may consider pursuing compensation.

"We are hoping not to have to take any such action, but we are losing access to research facilities that cost millions of dollars. If we are being asked to mitigate, there is a cost to that," she said.

A look at the second design for the towers submitted to the city, with the tallest tower at 25 storeys. The final design includes 27 storeys and was approved by planning committee Wednesday. (Fotenn)

During the presentation, federal scientist Malcolm Morrison told the committee 13 hectares of the 36 hectares he studied in his shadow analysis would be affected by the buildings at their proposed height. The total area of the farm is about 427 hectares.

Representatives from developer Taggart Realty Management told the committee there would be a sufficiently large area to continue research on the farm.

Capping height fails

When pressed, Morrison told the committee the maximum height for the proposed towers that would lead to a livable compromise was between 12 and 14 storeys.

Based on that, Coun. Riley Brockington, who represents the area around the farm, proposed capping the towers' heights at 14 storeys. His motion failed.

He did manage to direct city staff to strike a working group to include AAFC and the National Capital Commission on ongoing and upcoming development applications.

"I just think the best step is for the city and our federal partners to talk, talk about mitigation strategies first and then deal with applications. So it's the cart before the horse today," he said.

Coun. Jeff Leiper, chair of the committee, said he thinks there is still time for the needs of the farm to be recognized in city planning rules.

The proposal will go to city council next Wednesday.