3rd shooting in a day leaves 2 men hurt

Ottawa's third shooting of the day on Monday left two men injured on Ritchie Street.

Ottawa police got calls about gunshots around the Britannia-area street off Carling Avenue at about 11:15 p.m.

The two men, the 23 and 24, were involved in the targeted shooting, police said.

They are both expected to survive.

This shooting followed two others, one on Carruthers Avenue that killed a man in his 20s at about 3:45 a.m., another where bullets were fired at a house on Gilmour Street at about 7:30 a.m.

Police said they do not belive the shooting on Ritchie is related to the other two.

There has now been 70 shootings in Ottawa in 2018, just short of the record 74 in 2017.