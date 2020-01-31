Officers investigating suspicious death near Carling and Kirkwood avenues
Ottawa police say they're trying to find out more about a body found outside west of downtown Thursday morning.
Officers called to area at about 11 a.m. Thursday
Officers were called to what they're describing as a suspicious death on Carling Avenue near Kirkwood Avenue at about 11 a.m.
Criminal investigators are working on the case with the help of the major crime unit and other officers.
Police said it was an adult, but they didn't have more details they could share on the person's age or gender.
With files from Amanda Pfeffer