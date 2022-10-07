Pedestrian killed in Carling Avenue collision

A woman in her 60s has died after she was struck while walking earlier this week on Carling Avenue.

Patrol officers were called to the Scrivens Street intersection at around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday after the driver of a Honda Accord hit a pedestrian, Ottawa police said in a Friday afternoon media release.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died the following day, police said.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen the crash or have captured it on their dashcam.

The woman's name has not been released. No charges have been announced.