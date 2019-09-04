Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Carling Avenue Tuesday night. 

Police were on scene and closed a large section of Carling Avenue. (CBC)

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Carling near Champagne Avenue and involved the motorcyclist and another vehicle. 

Police have closed the area from Preston Street to Sherwood Drive. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222 extension 2481.

