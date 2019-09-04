Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Carling Avenue Tuesday night.
Crash on Carling Avenue happened Tuesday night
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Carling near Champagne Avenue and involved the motorcyclist and another vehicle.
Police have closed the area from Preston Street to Sherwood Drive.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222 extension 2481.