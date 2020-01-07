Pedestrian struck in front of Civic hospital
A woman was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle in front of the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus Tuesday morning.
Woman critically injured by vehicle on Carling Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
The collision occurred on Carling Avenue around 9:30 a.m., according to Ottawa police.
Ottawa paramedics described the victim as an older woman, but there was no other information available.
Eastbound Carling is closed from Parkdale Avenue to Inglewood Place, the main entry to the hospital.