Fire-damaged Carleton building to reopen Tuesday

A building at Carleton University that was damaged by fire on the weekend will reopen Tuesday.

The fire in a laboratory at the Steacie Building broke out around 7 p.m. Saturday, prompting a heavy response from fire crews including the hazardous materials team because the building is home to the school's chemistry department.

Three other buildings were evacuated as a precaution, and classes scheduled at the Steacie Building Monday were relocated.

In a statement Monday, Carleton said the building sustained some smoke and water damage, but it has mostly been cleaned up. Some parts of the building will remain closed and students are being asked to respect any barricades.