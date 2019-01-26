Carleton University buildings evacuated after 2-alarm fire

Carleton University evacuated three buildings Saturday evening after a two-alarm fire broke out at a laboratory inside the building housing the chemistry department.

Alarms went off in the Steacie Building shortly before 7 p.m., according to a Ottawa Fire Services media release.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke on the second, third and fourth floors, and traced the fire to a laboratory on the building's second floor.

Hazardous material technicians were also called to the scene "due to the many chemicals in the building," the fire department said.

In a statement, the university said it was evacuating the building, along with the nearby Health Sciences and Richcraft buildings, "as a precaution."

'Extreme caution'

The blaze was quickly confined to the building's second floor, fire officials said, and was brought under control at 8:39 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., fire crews were still on scene to figure out what chemicals were involved in the fire and to "ensure the safety of all personnel on location."

"Extreme caution has been taken to minimize exposure," the fire department said.

No injuries have been reported, although firefighters are still trying to determine if anyone was inside the Steacie Building at the time the fire broke out.

A fire investigator is also looking into its cause.