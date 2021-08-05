Carleton University makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory to live in residence

Ottawa's Carleton University is the latest post-secondary institution to require students to be fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine for certain activities.

Vaccines will be required to live in residence, take a music class or represent the school in athletics, according to the university update tweeted Thursday afternoon.

CBC News also obtained a memo sent to staff on Thursday that said it's acting upon the advice of Ottawa Public Health in requiring students have a first dose by Sept. 10 and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

The university does count students who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as fully vaccinated, same for students who have had both doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

However, students who have one dose of either of those latter two vaccines, or any other vaccine not approved by Health Canada, have to be fully vaccinated with a Health Canada-approved vaccine by Oct. 15.

Face eviction from residence

Carleton said it's also planning on-campus vaccination clinics, while students can request an exemption under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

If students choose not to be vaccinated and don't get an exemption, the school said they will have their residence contract terminated, be forced to leave, and "will be held financially liable as per the Residence Agreement."

The memo to staff said all faculty, staff and students will also have to self-declare their vaccination status as yes, no or "prefer not to say."

If people don't choose yes, they will be given information about vaccines, including options to get one, and also public health advice.

The school said the vaccine rules are on top of existing rules around masking, distancing and cleaning.

The University of Ottawa is another post-secondary school requiring vaccines to live in residence.