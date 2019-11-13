Carleton tries again for new bus entrance before O-Train shutdown

Carleton University is taking another crack at building a new bus-only entrance after being told it couldn't add another link to Colonel By Drive.

The school currently has two exits, one on Bronson Avenue and another on Colonel By.

The O-Train's Line 2 also runs through campus, but it's shutting down for more than two years as of May 2020 as part of the Stage 2 expansion.

It will mean extra buses will be sent to Carleton to help transport students, for a total of as many as 792 buses through campus on a daily basis — more than double the current 385.

All buses that serve Carleton use a single access point at the intersection of Bronson and University Drive near the north end of campus.

Extending Raven Road

An environmental assessment study for a second, bus-only entrance connecting the school to Bronson is going to the City of Ottawa's transportation committee Wednesday.

The construction would extend Raven Road on the south end of campus to the main thoroughfare, allowing buses to exit the busy campus up to six minutes sooner, the study says.

If the project gains approval, the construction would extend Raven Road to Bronson Avenue. (City of Ottawa)

In total, the project would cost $4.9 million and barring delays, construction would start in the spring.

Details about the construction were part of a package received and approved by city council earlier this year.

In April, the National Capital Commission turned down a bid by Carleton to build a second Colonel By Drive entrance because the federal agency didn't want more traffic on the scenic route.