Carleton athletes connect with isolated seniors during pandemic

A pandemic program connecting student-athletes at Carleton University and residents at a nearby long-term care home is helping its residents feel less isolated.

Seventy-eight-year-old Frances Arbour used to spend most of her time away from the care home going to the movies, dinners and visits with friends and family.

Under COVID-19 restrictions for the last several months, she's only been able to go out for medical appointments and short walks.

"My life is what I would call 'extremely boring,'" said Arbour.

"It's difficult … I've lived a very, very, very active life, right? And so to be sort of secluded is very strange."

Abour said she's appreciated chatting with varsity rugby player Zoe Totten-Coulter, 20, for the last few months.

Totten-Coulter, in her third year studying anthropology with a minor in sign language, said it's interesting learning about Arbour's career as a human rights worker that brought her all over Latin America.

"I just think it has a lot of benefits both ways. It's a good study break for me. I've learned lots from both the people I've been talking with," said Totten-Coulter.

She's also getting a chance to practice her sign language because she video chats with another person who requires it.

Totten-Coulter said the connection has been good for her mental health.

"The Ottawa community gives a lot to us so I think it's really nice to be able to give back."

Kwesi Loney, head coach of soccer operations at Carleton, came up with the idea in the summer and says community outreach is a goal for the university's sports teams.

While athletes are training and practicing, competition has been on hold.

They're not on that stage from a competitive perspective, they are on the stage from an opportunity to grow. — Kwesi Loney, Carleton University soccer coach

"Although we are not able to compete on the field or the court of the ice, our community was facing adversity. And we felt as part of the greater team, which is Ottawa, that we had a responsibility to support and uplift our community in any way possible," said Loney.

He said about 10 to 15 students are taking part and hopes the project will continue in the future. Some athletes who didn't return to campus are still connecting because they can do it over the phone or virtually.

"Even though they're not on that stage from a competitive perspective, they are on the stage from an opportunity to grow and expand themselves," said Loney.

"We feel like these programs are very significant for a young person's growth."

Abbotsford House, which organizes community programs for the Glebe Centre, makes sure the students and older adults are a good match before they connect.

Totten-Coulter and Arbour hope to meet up in person post-pandemic when it's safe to do so.