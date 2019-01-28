'Active attacker' alert sent in error, Carleton says

An alert about an "active attacker" on the Carleton University campus was sent out in error Monday afternoon, a university spokesperson said.

The notification from the Carleton Department of University Safety appeared on school computers at around 1:40 p.m. and warned that "an active attacker" had been reported on campus.

The alert was a false alarm that occurred "while emergency templates were being updated. A message was sent by mistake instead of saved," the school later confirmed in a statement.

"The university profusely apologies for the error and the resulting upset that was caused," the statement read. "We can reassure you that everything is safe and under control."

University to review system

In a longer statement, a spokesperson said the school will be looking into the possibility of adding more steps to the process of sending emergency messages to stop something similar from happening again.

The school said the message was sent by someone who hit "the wrong computer key" while updating emergency message templates, resulting in the message going out to students, faculty and staff.

The statement also warned that some members of the Carleton community would be receiving the erroneous alert message in the next few hours due to a bug in the alert system that results in delayed messages.

Administrators are also working to fix that bug, according to the statement.