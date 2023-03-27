Carleton University teaching assistants, contract instructors on strike

The largest union at Carleton University, which represents contract employees at the school, went on strike this morning.

The walk-out applies to nearly 3,000 workers at the school who work as teaching assistants (TAs), internally-funded research assistants and contract instructors.

In an email sent to members of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 4600, the union said contract talks with university administrators broke down over the weekend, and it instructed members to join picket lines Monday.

"If we compare the contract instructors at Carleton University, they're among the worst paid in Ontario. They make thousands [of dollars] less, per course, than their counterparts at the University of Ottawa, a 15-minute bus ride down the road," said union spokesperson Pierre Blais on Sunday.

Protests are planned for Bronson Avenue, Colonel By Drive and Raven Road.

A statement from the university posted early Monday morning said the school will remain open and all non-CUPE 4600 staff are "required to work as usual."

"Students are expected to attend classes if they are being held," the school said.

Radio-Canada and CBC have reached out to Carleton University for more information.