Pierre Poilievre re-elected in Carleton
Poilievre has a long history in the riding
Pierre Poilievre has been re-elected in the riding of Carleton.
As the sole Conservative MP in Ottawa going into election night, CBC News projects Poilievre will remain a strong political voice in the region.
One of the most visible Conservative MPs as of late, the MP was a prominent critic during the Liberals' WE Charity scandal.
The MP has held the seat since 2015 when the riding was created. Before that he held the former riding of Nepean-Carleton as Conservative since 2004.
This is Poilievre's seventh federal election win since then.
Trying to unseat the veteran politician were Liberal Gustave Roy; the NDP's Kevin Hua; the Greens' Nira Dookeran; and Peter Crawley of the People's Party.
The riding, located south of Ottawa's downtown, has a population of 102,918 and spans 1,229 square kilometres.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?