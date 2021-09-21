Pierre Poilievre re-elected in Carleton

Pierre Poilievre has been re-elected in the riding of Carleton.

As the sole Conservative MP in Ottawa going into election night, CBC News projects Poilievre will remain a strong political voice in the region.

One of the most visible Conservative MPs as of late, the MP was a prominent critic during the Liberals' WE Charity scandal.

The MP has held the seat since 2015 when the riding was created. Before that he held the former riding of Nepean-Carleton as Conservative since 2004.

This is Poilievre's seventh federal election win since then.

Trying to unseat the veteran politician were Liberal Gustave Roy; the NDP's Kevin Hua; the Greens' Nira Dookeran; and Peter Crawley of the People's Party.

The riding, located south of Ottawa's downtown, has a population of 102,918 and spans 1,229 square kilometres.