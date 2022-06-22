Carleton Place experienced tornado with no damage, researchers say

Researchers with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a tornado occurred in Carleton Place, Ont. last week.

The researchers said in a Tuesday blog post that the tornado touched down at 4:12 p.m. on June 16 and lasted for several minutes, but caused no damage, according to witnesses.

With the lack of damage, this event was rated as EF0-Default, which requires wind speeds of at least 90 km/h, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project.

Canada uses a modified version of the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which rates tornadoes based on damage indicators.

The tornado occurred in an open field, circling counter-clockwise under a rapidly rotating wall cloud, with the vortex eventually heading off to the northeast, dissipating as it went.

Small supercell East of Carleton Place tried to play big for a few seconds with that little swirl underneath rapidly rotating clouds. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onwx</a><a href="https://twitter.com/ConnorMockettWX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorMockettWX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/twstdbro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@twstdbro</a> <a href="https://t.co/iAzztJuZWF">pic.twitter.com/iAzztJuZWF</a> —@QuebecVortex

On Monday, researchers who had been investigating several weather events in eastern Ontario confirmed storm damage in Belleville and Mallorytown was caused by violent vertical blasts of wind known as downbursts.

The storm came with local tornado watches and warnings. It was less than a month after a fatal derecho windstorm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across parts of Ontario and Quebec May 21.

Researchers say climate change is leading to more extreme winds.

The project says it is still investigating the Carleton Place tornado by means including satellite imagery review.