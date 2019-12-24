Police identify driver killed in Highway 7 transport truck crash

The driver of a transport truck that rolled over the side of Highway 7 and died from his injuries has been identified.

John Iles, 67, of Brooklin, Ont., north of Oshawa, died from his injuries after the truck went over a steep embankment west of Carleton Place, according an Ontario Provincial Police news release.

The cause of the single-vehicle collision, which happened just before 1 p.m. Monday, is still under investigation.

According to initial reports from the scene, the collision resulted in several downed hydro lines in the area, which OPP said hampered efforts to reach the driver. Emergency crews had to wait for the lines to be shut off before approaching the truck.

The stretch of highway between Ferguson Falls Road and Tatlock Road remained closed until approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday while investigators examined the scene.