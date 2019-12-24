Skip to Main Content
Police identify driver killed in Highway 7 transport truck crash
Ottawa

Police identify driver killed in Highway 7 transport truck crash

The driver of a transport truck that rolled over the side of Highway 7 and died in the crash has been identified.

The transport truck fell down a steep embankment at the side of Highway 7

CBC News ·
According to the Lanark County OPP, a transport truck driver died of injuries suffered during a collision into an embankment on Highway 7 Monday afternoon. John Iles was 67-years-old. (OPP East Region)

The driver of a transport truck that rolled over the side of Highway 7 and died from his injuries has been identified. 

John Iles, 67, of Brooklin, Ont., north of Oshawa, died from his injuries after the truck went over a steep embankment west of Carleton Place, according an Ontario Provincial Police news release.

The cause of the single-vehicle collision, which happened just before 1 p.m. Monday, is still under investigation.

According to initial reports from the scene, the collision resulted in several downed hydro lines in the area, which OPP said hampered efforts to reach the driver.  Emergency crews had to wait for the lines to be shut off before approaching the truck. 

The stretch of highway between Ferguson Falls Road and Tatlock Road remained closed until approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday while investigators examined the scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories