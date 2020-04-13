Carleton Place rallies around care home with COVID-19 deaths

Brendon Pacey makes a daily visit to Stoneridge Manor in Carleton Place, Ont., so he can wave through a ground-floor window to his 102-year-old grandmother.

He says he and his family are taking things "day-by-day," as the long-term care home deals with an outbreak of COVID-19 that's claimed the lives of two residents and infected dozens of others.

"It's stressful. I'm not going to lie. Every day ... you basically just sit on the edge of your seat, and hold your breath, hoping that something will give, and she'll come out of this OK," said Pacey.

"It's concerning when he see the numbers rising every day."

Nearly 50 cases

As of Sunday, public health officials had confirmed the deaths of two people at the home, located about 60 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa, from COVID-19.

One resident had previously tested positive and died Saturday, according to Dr. Rhonda Collins, the chief medical officer for Revera, which operates the home. A second resident died April 3, Collins said, but the local health unit only later confirmed the death was due to the respiratory illness.

In all, 29 residents and 19 staff members at Stoneridge Manor had tested positive as of Sunday.

Residents are being served their meals in their rooms and all group get-togethers have been replaced with one-on-one activities, Collins said.

Staff are wearing full personal protective equipment, she added, and "enhanced cleaning" is taking place.

Residents in Carleton Place, Ont., have painted signs with messages of support for residents of the Stoneridge Manor long-term care home. As of April 12, 2020, two people had died at the home from COVID-19. (CBC)

Signs of support

People living near the facility have painted large outdoor signs with donated paint to show their support for residents and staff inside.

"We really just had our fingers crossed that it wouldn't be as bad as we've heard at other places. And we've still got our fingers crossed," said John Bailey, whose home faces the facility.

Bailey started the neighbourhood sign-painting movement, in hopes people inside the care home would be able to read the supportive messages from their windows.

"We're in a small town, so everyone knows somebody. And so we just want to make sure they know that we're supporting them in this difficult time," said Chris Faraday, whose teenagers have also painted signs.

'High mortality' among older residents

According to a statement from Dr. Paula Stewart, medical officer of health with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, their "experience" with COVID-19 in long-term care homes is "consistent with experience elsewhere."

Another home in nearby Almonte, Ont., has also been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that's killed at least 14 residents.

"There is a high mortality among [local] residents with COVID-19 who are older and have underlying health problems. The infection compromises their ability to get needed oxygen into their bodies and they don't have any reserves," Stewart wrote.

"This is been very difficult for families who have lost a mother, father, aunt, uncle or friend."