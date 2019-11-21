Carleton Place chef headed to Canadian championship
Black Tartan Kitchen's Ian Carswell drew on multicultural background for winning recipe
In true Canadian fashion, chef Ian Carswell draws inspiration from his multicultural background to come up with his delicious dishes.
It's a recipe that's gotten him noticed: Carswell, owner of Black Tartan Kitchen in Carleton Place, Ont., now has a chance to show off his culinary creations on a national stage.
On Tuesday, Carswell and his team took the regional gold medal at Canada's Great Kitchen Party, and will now advance to the Canadian Culinary Championships being in Ottawa in January.
The prestigious two-day competition brings together 12 chefs from across Canada.
Carswell said he found out about the regional qualifier back in the summer, and his team immediately started brainstorming.
"We kind of changed directions a couple times throughout the process," he told CBC Radio's All In A Day.
'Scottish pâté'
The dish they finally arrived at included a perogie stuffed with sheep's milk cheese and potatoes, a lamb loin medallion roasted in a cracker made from the lamb's belly, and a "Scottish pâté" Carswell calls an "introduction to haggis."
With his mother's Scottish background and the history of Scottish immigrants settling in Carleton Place, that last choice just made sense.
"Our restaurant has kind of got a touch of the Scottish influence with the name Black Tartan," Carswell said.
But Carswell drew inspiration from his father's Polish-Ukrainian background as well.
"Growing up, we used to sit around the table making perogies and just enjoying each other's company, and that's always been a good family tradition for us."
Dad washes dishes
Carswell credits his parents not only for the cultural inspiration, but for his restaurant's success, too.
"Since I've opened this restaurant my parents have both been huge in making this work," he said. "My dad comes out every Friday night and washes dishes!"
The Canadian Culinary Championship is typically held in B.C., but the 2020 competition will be held right here in the nation's capital.
Carswell is hoping that will give him home-field advantage as he and his team at Black Tartan Kitchen come up with their next winning dish.
