Police looking for armed, dangerous assault suspect in Carleton Place, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching Carleton Place, Ont., for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

They said in a series of tweets Wednesday morning he's a suspect in a serious assault in a motel along Highway 7 just southwest of Ottawa earlier that day.

The unnamed man is described as tall, white and about age 20 wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and pants. Police say he may have a knife.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. There have been no further instructions for the public.

OPP have not released any information on the victim of the assault.