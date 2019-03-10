Navigating the labyrinth that is Carleton University's tunnel system — which connects the vast majority of the campus — can be a daunting task.

While there's no Minotaur roaming the halls, there's another danger: getting hopelessly lost.

That's what compelled Alisdair Macrae, a research administrator and student at the school, to come up with a pilot project to help staff, students and faculty find their way around.

It was a pretty easy sell. - Alisdair Macrae

"There is signage, but they all look the same," Macrae told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

The project combines a new map style with a wayfinding app that helps people navigate the tunnels, much like GPS.

Macrae, who's gotten lost in the tunnels several times, pitched the project as part of a competition called "Ideas Carleton," which solicits suggestions to improve campus life.

In place until April — and maybe longer

Similar to a subway map, the Carleton tunnel map identifies different sections of the network by colour, in an effort to make it easier for lost souls to figure out where they are.

The app, meanwhile, works essentially like a GPS by giving users verbal directions. But it doesn't rely on the user's phone getting a signal — an issue that needed solving, given the tunnels are full of reception dead zones.

The map uses colour codes to identify different sections of the tunnel network, making it easier for users to figure out where they are. (Cody Shilliday/Submitted)

"It works on Bluetooth beacons. There's no Wi-Fi involved in it at all," Dean Mellway told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Mellway is a special adviser to Carleton's READ program, which deals with accessibility issues on campus.

"For anyone coming to campus that's new, it's a very big place and it's very confusing," Mellway said.

The app automatically connects with one of the beacons in a nearby building to locate the user's position, Mellway said, adding that it's particularly helpful for persons with visual impairments.

"You study the route that you take on campus all the time, but if you have this kind of system to back you up you'll know when you're off your route."

Currently, the project only covers the tunnels connecting the University Centre and the Loeb Building.

The project will run until the end of April, but Macrae is hopeful the university will keep it going.