Carleton raising big dollars with small donations

Carleton University's fundraising campaign hit the $300 million mark earlier this month and many of the dollars trickling into the school came in small sums for a specific project, one click at a time.

The university has been running a "Future Funder" campaign since 2012, which allows people to donate small sums to projects championed by someone at the school.

It's helped launch new lecture events, new programs and bring a team of therapy dogs to the school.

Jennifer Conley, the school's chief advancement officer, said the Kickstarter-like campaigns have been great for the university.

"I think the reason it's been so successful for Carleton is because it builds communities," she said on CBC's All In A Day.

"Carleton was started by the community 77 years ago. We're created by, for, and with the community."

When Carleton University embarked on its biggest fundraising project ever... It decided to 'think small.' We'll learn how they raised $300-million dollars 10:17

Deeper connection

Conley said fundraising is a competitive field and having personal connections to projects can really help.

"Donors are discerning. They want to be fully involved. They want to be passionate. They want to champion a cause," she said.

She said even large projects, like the future Nicol Building that will house its Sprott School of Business, have small elements designed to get as many people as possible involved.

Paws for the cause

One of the good causes the Future Funder campaign has supported is the school's therapy dogs.

"It's really showing that people do believe in the value that it brings to our community and to the students particularly," said Shannon Noonan, who oversees that program.

Funding for Blue and other Carleton therapy dogs is provided through this campaign. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Noonan's campaign has to compete against other projects, but she said she is happy to share the spotlight.

"If we help somebody, drive them to the site and donate to another project that's also at Carleton, I feel pretty good about that too."